ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Meth, fentanyl, cocaine and multiple weapons found on Guelph man: police

By Sidra Jafri

Published

One of the new marked hybrid Guelph police cars. (@GuelphPolice)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.