ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Man with BB gun sparks concern in Kitchener building

By Shelby Knox

Published

A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.