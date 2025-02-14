ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Man sent to hospital after tractor snow cab crash in Waterloo: WRPS

By Sidra Jafri

Published

A city tractor clears snow from a public walkway following a winter storm that affected southern Ontario, in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb., 23, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.