ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Man charged in knife-point carjacking and attempted robbery

By Shelby Knox

Published

Stock photo. (Pexels/Zachary Vessels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.