ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Man charged after allegedly attempting to ‘ram’ police cruiser in Cayuga, Ont.

By Sidra Jafri

Published

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.