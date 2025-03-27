ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Long-time church volunteer, Mindy Hurley, dies at 100-years-old

By Heather Senoran

Published

A well-known volunteer at a Kitchener church has died at the age of 100. Here’s she is being interviewed by CTV News over the years.


















