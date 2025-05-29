ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Law Enforcement Torch run sees a big turnout in support of Special Olympics Ontario

By Heather Senoran

Published

The Law Enforcement Torch Run ended at WRPS headquarters on May 29, 2025. (CTV News/Sidra Jafri)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.