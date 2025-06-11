ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Latest potential measles exposure sites in Stratford include grocery store, pharmacy and school fundraiser

By Shelby Knox

Published

Huron Perth Public Health sign (Scott Miller / CTV News London)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.