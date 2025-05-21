ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Kitchener Rangers’ Lucas Ellinas signs contract with Ottawa Senators

By Shelby Knox

Published

We chat with Luke Ellinas about playing with the Kitchener Rangers and being drafted to the Ottawa Senators.


















