ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Kitchener Rangers eliminated from OHL playoffs

By Colton Wiens

Published

The London Knights broke out the brooms and swept the Kitchener Rangers out of the playoffs Wednesday night.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.