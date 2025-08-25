ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Kitchener Rangers announce preseason schedule and Fan Fest celebration

By Shelby Knox

Published

Kitchener Rangers in Game 5 (round one) of the OHL Playoffs on April 5, 2024. (Credit: Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.