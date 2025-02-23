ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener rally marks third anniversary of Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Hannah Schmidt

Kitchener is marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a rally at Kitchener's Carl Zehr Square as part of a global day of action.


















