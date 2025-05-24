ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘It is the biggest fundraising event that we do’: Kitchener participates in annual Walk for Alzheimer’s

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Residents walked with purpose on the streets of Kitchener Saturday, all bound by the cause of Alzheimer's. CTV's Hannah Schmidt reports.


















