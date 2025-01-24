ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Icy wonderland a labour of love for Waterloo man

By Ashley Bacon

Published

Robert Aitkin posed with his ice sculptures in Waterloo, Ont. on Jan. 23, 2025. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.