Kitchener

Hundreds gather in Brantford for annual Labour Day Soap Box Derby

By Sidra Jafri

Published

The Brantford community gathered Monday for the annual Soap Box Derby.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.