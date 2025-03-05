ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth sees record-breaking demand for help

By Shelby Knox

Published

A white and brown dog wearing a cone posed for a photo in this undated stock image. (mazzy Fritzel/Pexels.com)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.