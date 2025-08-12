ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Humane Society jackpot reaches $22,000 for Oasis ticket 50/50 draw

By Shelby Knox

Published

A dog owner hugs her pet while listening to music in this undated image. (Vitaly Gariev/Pexels.com)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.