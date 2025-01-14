ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

How to create a Father's Day feast

By CTV News Kitchener Staff

Published

Great Father's Day kebab recipes Cook delicious kebabs for dad this weekend. Professional home economist Emily Richards will show you how.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.