Kitchener

How should you prepare your house for the season change? Experts at the K-W Home and Garden Show have tips

By Sidra Jafri

Published

As the snow melts and the rain pours, vendors at the K-W Home and Garden Show shared tips this weekend on how to keep your home dry and prepared.


















