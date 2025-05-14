ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Hospitals spent $31.9M on for-profit staffing agencies in Waterloo Region and Wellington County in one year

By Shelby Knox

Published

A hospital hallway is shown in this stock image. (Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.