ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Higher housing inventory, softer sales to start 2025 in Waterloo Region

By Heather Senoran

Published

A for sale sign hangs in front of a house in this March 2013 file photo. (AP Photo, Steven Senne)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.