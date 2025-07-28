ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Heat and humidity warning continues

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

The hot and humid weather has returned. CTV's Alexandra Pinto tells us how long it will last.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.