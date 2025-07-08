ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘Heard a big bang’: Hydro lines down across road in Kitchener causes significant outage, road closure

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Over a thousand Kitchener residents were without power following an alleged hydro line fire, July 8, 2025 (Sidra Jafri/CTV News).


















