ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Hate-motivated graffiti reported at Kitchener playground

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Playground swing in an undated photo. (File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.