ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Hamilton man arrested two years after stolen pickup truck found in Guelph

By Sidra Jafri

Published

In this April 25, 2017, photo, a GMC truck sits in a General Motors dealer's lot in Nashville, Tenn. General Motors Co. reports financial results, Friday, April 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.