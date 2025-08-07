ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Guelph saying goodbye to parking lot gates

By Spencer Turcotte

Published

A red and white parking lot gate was photographed in Guelph, Ont. on Aug. 7, 2025. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.