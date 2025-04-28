ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Guelph man arrested after 16 vehicles damaged in same neighbourhood

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Close-up photo of vehicle tire. (Source: Aphiwat chuangchoem/Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.