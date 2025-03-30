ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Grand River watershed to experience significant rainfall

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Icicles hang on a tree branch following an accumulation of freezing rain on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes (The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.