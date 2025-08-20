ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Grand Erie Public Health reports first confirmed flu case of the season

By Sidra Jafri and Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Undated photo of a person sneezing. (Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.