ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Georgetown resident hit with nine charges in Erin safety blitz

By Shelby Knox

Published

A truck pulling a loaded flatbed trailer was stopped in Erin as part of a safety blitz on June 16, 2025. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.