ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Fuel and fertilizer spill over the roadway in Perth County crash

By Shelby Knox

Published

An Ontario Provincial Police badge is shown in this undated file image. CTV NEWS/BARRIE


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.