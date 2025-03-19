ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

From snow clean-up to spring cleaning

By Jeff Pickel

Published

After a particularly snowy winter, are snow removal companies flush with cash – or were they iced out? CTV’s Jeff Pickel reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.