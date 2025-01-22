ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Frigid temperatures highlight need for support as many are forced into the dangerous cold

By Shelby Knox

Published

Guelph's city hall will stay open overnight to give people a place to escape the cold, a move advocates want to see in Waterloo Region. Hannah Schmidt reports.


















