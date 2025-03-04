ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Four charged, two more wanted for assault at Waterloo high school

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two males as part of an assault investigation at a Waterloo high school (Provided)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.