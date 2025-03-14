ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Flooding concerns with rain in southern Ontario’s forecast

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

We could see a lot of rain this weekend. CTV's Will Aiello tells when we can expect the storm to roll in.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.