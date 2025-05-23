ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Fire reported at residence in Woolwich Township

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Crews were called to put out a fire at a home on Sawmill Road in Woolwich on May 23, 2025. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.