ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Filming gets underway in Cambridge

By Shelby Knox and Jeff Pickel

Published

Some familiar red cloaks have been spotted in Cambridge, Ont. Jeff Pickel gives us a look behind the scenes.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.