Kitchener

Fatal Guelph townhouse fire deemed not suspicious

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Scene of a fatal fire on Sunset Road, near Willow Road and Applewood Crescent, in Guelph, Ont. on March 19, 2025. (Sidra Jafri/CTV News)


















