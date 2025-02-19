ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Fatal crashes increased by 50 per cent in 2024: WRPS

By Heather Senoran

Published

A fatal truck crash on Courtland Avenue East at Balzer Road in Kitchener on Jan. 10, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.