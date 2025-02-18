ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Erick Buhr ineligible for parole for 17 years for second-degree murder of grandmother

By Shelby Knox and Krista Simpson

Published

Erick Buhr in a photograph taken by Waterloo Regional Police on Sept. 24, 2022. (Court exhibit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.