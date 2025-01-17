ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Emily Richards shares the recipes for five ingredient meals

By Heather Senoran

Published

Five ingredient meals with Emily Richards Try these simple recipes your family will love.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.