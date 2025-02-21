ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Emergency shelter for women and gender-diverse people opening in Cambridge Monday

By Shelby Knox

Updated

Published

The exterior of a building on Grand Avenue South that will serve as an emergency shelter for woman and gender-diverse people in Cambridge is seen on Feb. 21, 2025. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.