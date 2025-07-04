ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Elevated metal levels detected in groundwater wells within Six Nations of the Grand River

By Shelby Knox

Published

A water tap can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.