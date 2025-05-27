ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Driver facing several charges after Waterloo Regional Police Service stop

By Shelby Knox

Published

A Waterloo Regional Police Service motorcycle was parked behind a truck and trailer during a traffic stop on May 26, 2025. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)


















