ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Driver facing charge after collision on Highway 403

By Shelby Knox

Published

Two pickup trucks are seen in a centre ditch along Highway 403 near Ancaster, Ont. on May 23, 2025. (Courtesy: OPP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.