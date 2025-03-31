ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Driver charged for driving wrong way on the Hanlon Parkway

By Shelby Knox

Updated

Published

The Ontario Provincial Police shared this photo on social media after an officer stopped a driver travelling the wrong way on the Hanlon Parkway in Guelph on March 28, 2025. (Courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)


















