ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Crown calls its last witnesses at Jaspal Singh Sidhu’s second-degree murder trial

By Jennifer K. Baker and Colton Wiens

Published

The Crown rested its case at the trial of Jaspal Singh Sidhu, after questioning members of Guelph Police about the victim's clothing. Colton Wiens reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.