ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Conflicting views of woman’s role in OPP officer’s death

By Krista Simpson

Published

CTV's Krista Simpson walks us through the different versions of events the jury will have to consider at the first-degree murder trial of an OPP officer.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.