ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Confirmed measles case closes Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener

By Sidra Jafri

Published

Eastwood Collegiate Institute on Aug. 25, 2021 (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.