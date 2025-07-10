ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Conestoga College staff facing uncertain future amid cuts

By Ashley Bacon

Published

The exterior of Conestoga College's John W. Tibbits campus in Waterloo, Ont. was seen on April 1, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.